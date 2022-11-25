Home  >  Life

Christmas and NFTs

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 25 2022 10:53 PM

Christmas in Metaverse launched

People watch a 3D Santa Clause video on a digital billboard during the launch of the "Christmas in Metaverse" campaign at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City on Friday. The campaign is in partnership with MetaverseGo and gives patrons free NFTs by participating in promotions in the mall.

