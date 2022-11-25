Christmas in Metaverse launched

MULTIMEDIA

Christmas and NFTs

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People watch a 3D Santa Clause video on a digital billboard during the launch of the "Christmas in Metaverse" campaign at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City on Friday. The campaign is in partnership with MetaverseGo and gives patrons free NFTs by participating in promotions in the mall.