Christmas in Metaverse launched

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Christmas and NFTs Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 25 2022 10:53 PM People watch a 3D Santa Clause video on a digital billboard during the launch of the "Christmas in Metaverse" campaign at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City on Friday. The campaign is in partnership with MetaverseGo and gives patrons free NFTs by participating in promotions in the mall.