Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2023 kicks off

How Hwee Young, EPA-EFE

Posted at Nov 24 2023 07:06 PM | Updated as of Nov 24 2023 07:18 PM

Cosplay celebrity Takodesss speaks to a fan during the Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2023 exhibition at Suntec Convention Centre in Singapore on Friday. The festival is one of Southeast Asia’s largest and most followed J-Culture & Anime, Comics and Games (ACG) festival showcasing the latest anime hits, Japanese and local artistes and idols, popular cosplay celebrities and the region’s best creators. 

