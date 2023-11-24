MULTIMEDIA
Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2023 kicks off
How Hwee Young, EPA-EFE
Posted at Nov 24 2023 07:06 PM
Cosplay celebrity Takodesss speaks to a fan during the Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2023 exhibition at Suntec Convention Centre in Singapore on Friday. The festival is one of Southeast Asia’s largest and most followed J-Culture & Anime, Comics and Games (ACG) festival showcasing the latest anime hits, Japanese and local artistes and idols, popular cosplay celebrities and the region’s best creators.
