Taking in the sun as COVID-19 cases continue decline

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Taking in the sun and enjoying the outdoors Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 24 2021 06:05 PM People take in the sun and enjoy the outdoors at the Pinaglabanan Park in San Juan City on Wednesday as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the country continue to fall. Health authorities Wednesday logged 890 fresh COVID-19 infections while also recording the country's lowest active cases for the year at 0.6 percent amounting to 17,864. PH records lowest active COVID-19 cases this year; 890 new infections logged Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Alert Level 2 Pinaglabanan Park San Juan