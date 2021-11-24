Taking in the sun as COVID-19 cases continue decline

MULTIMEDIA

Taking in the sun and enjoying the outdoors

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People take in the sun and enjoy the outdoors at the Pinaglabanan Park in San Juan City on Wednesday as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the country continue to fall. Health authorities Wednesday logged 890 fresh COVID-19 infections while also recording the country’s lowest active cases for the year at 0.6 percent amounting to 17,864.