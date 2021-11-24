Persecuted Christians remembered on Red Wednesday

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Catholic martyrs remembered on Red Wednesday George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 24 2021 09:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees take a photo of themselves with the facade of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Pasig bathed in red in the background as the Catholic Church marks Red Wednesday. Red Wednesday, a campaign initiated by international pastoral aid organization Aid to the Church in Need, commemorates martyred Christians persecuted for their faith. Read More: Red Wednesday Pasig Cathedral Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Pasig Catholicism /video/news/11/24/21/is-covid-19-pandemic-in-ph-now-under-control/sports/11/24/21/pingris-unretires-to-join-nueva-ecija-in-mpbl-report/video/news/11/24/21/more-presidential-bets-willing-to-undergo-drug-test/sports/11/24/21/pba-3x3-tnt-sista-super-sealers-nab-qf-berths/video/news/11/24/21/senate-continues-probe-on-pharmally-dargani-siblings