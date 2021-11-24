Home  >  Life

Catholic martyrs remembered on Red Wednesday

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2021 09:45 PM

Persecuted Christians remembered on Red Wednesday

Catholic devotees take a photo of themselves with the facade of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral of Pasig bathed in red in the background as the Catholic Church marks Red Wednesday. Red Wednesday, a campaign initiated by international pastoral aid organization Aid to the Church in Need, commemorates martyred Christians persecuted for their faith. 

