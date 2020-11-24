Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Lighting up for Christmas ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 24 2020 12:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest The City of Manila lights up its 40-ft. Christmas tree at the Kartilya ng Katipunan Shrine near the Manila City Hall on Monday evening. The World Health Organization urged the public to avoid gatherings to celebrate the Yuletide season, stating that there is no “zero risk options” when it comes to the spread of COVID-19 as cases rises in many parts of the world. Curtailed Christmas could be 'safest bet': WHO Read More: Christmas Manila City COVID-19 quarantine pandemic General community quarantine multimedia multimedia photo /news/11/24/20/mga-aktibista-militar-nagtuos-sa-senado-sa-gitna-ng-isyu-sa-red-tagging/entertainment/11/24/20/kilalanin-p-pop-girl-group-na-bini/news/11/24/20/poea-pinoy-nurses-no-1-na-pinipili-ng-foreign-employers/entertainment/11/24/20/certified-popster-zia-dantes-reaction-to-sarah-g-greeting-her-is-priceless/news/11/24/20/e-book-kapalit-ng-donasyon-sa-project-basa-ng-grupo-ng-manunulat