Lighting up for Christmas

The City of Manila lights up its 40-ft. Christmas tree at the Kartilya ng Katipunan Shrine near the Manila City Hall on Monday evening. The World Health Organization urged the public to avoid gatherings to celebrate the Yuletide season, stating that there is no “zero risk options” when it comes to the spread of COVID-19 as cases rises in many parts of the world.