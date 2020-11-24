Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Keeping Christmas colorful George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 24 2020 09:16 PM | Updated as of Nov 24 2020 10:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A woman looks at Christmas decor being sold at a a stall in Divisoria, Manila on Tuesday. In a press briefing earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque reminded the public that tiangge operators can be ordered closed if they break physical distancing protocols in anticipation of the Christmas rush. Palace: 'Tiangges' to be closed if COVID-19 rules are snubbed Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Christmas rush Christmas decor Divisoria physical distancing multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/11/24/20/lacson-asks-why-duterte-treated-de-lima-differently-from-allegedly-corrupt-lawmakers/business/11/24/20/japan-and-china-to-restart-business-travel-coordinate-on-east-china-sea/business/11/24/20/bitcoin-climbs-towards-all-time-high-after-topping-19000/news/11/24/20/pdea-says-filipino-drug-dependents-shifting-from-shabu-to-marijuana/news/11/24/20/to-fight-misinformation-doh-to-mount-info-drive-on-covid-19-vaccine