Keeping Christmas colorful

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2020 09:16 PM | Updated as of Nov 24 2020 10:32 PM

A woman looks at Christmas decor being sold at a a stall in Divisoria, Manila on Tuesday. In a press briefing earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque reminded the public that tiangge operators can be ordered closed if they break physical distancing protocols in anticipation of the Christmas rush. 

