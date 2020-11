MULTIMEDIA

Smiling eyes

Aaron Favila, AP

A woman wearing a mask in compliance with health protocols to curb the spread of the coronavirus holds a Christmas lantern as she assembles a display in Quezon City, on Tuesday. Philippine Officials say about 60 million Filipinos are being targeted for vaccination against the coronavirus at a cost of more than P73 billion ($1.4 billion) to develop considerable immunity among a majority of the nation.