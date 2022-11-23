Home  >  Life

Days before Advent season, devotees offer prayers

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2022 03:39 PM | Updated as of Nov 23 2022 03:49 PM

Devotees offer prayers ahead of Advent season

Devotees offer prayers at the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Antipolo City on Wednesday. Observance of the Advent season begins on Sunday, November 27, as preparation for the celebration of the Nativity of Jesus Christ through prayers, reflections and charity work. 

