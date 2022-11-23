Devotees offer prayers ahead of Advent season

MULTIMEDIA

Days before Advent season, devotees offer prayers

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Devotees offer prayers at the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Antipolo City on Wednesday. Observance of the Advent season begins on Sunday, November 27, as preparation for the celebration of the Nativity of Jesus Christ through prayers, reflections and charity work.