Preparing the Nativity set 32 days before Christmas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 23 2021 04:50 PM

32 days before Christmas

Workers make additional electrical adjustments at a Nativity display at the Welcome Rotunda landmark at the Manila-Quezon City boundary on Tuesday. Filipinos are busy preparing for one of the country's most celebrated holidays, with barely a month left before Christmas day. 

