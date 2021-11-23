Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Preparing the Nativity set 32 days before Christmas Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 23 2021 04:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers make additional electrical adjustments at a Nativity display at the Welcome Rotunda landmark at the Manila-Quezon City boundary on Tuesday. Filipinos are busy preparing for one of the country's most celebrated holidays, with barely a month left before Christmas day. Landmarks sa Maynila sabay-sabay pinailawan para sa Pasko Read More: Christmas Welcome Rotunda Quezon City Espana Avenue Pasko Christmas 2021 Nativity Set Belen /video/news/11/23/21/booster-jab-for-duterte-rests-on-doctors-advice-spox/life/11/23/21/food-shorts-new-ice-cream-flavors-classes-and-more/sports/11/23/21/young-california-squad-gets-first-champions-league-win/video/life/11/23/21/social-enterprise-recycles-old-face-shields/news/11/23/21/isko-wants-dpwh-fund-reallocated-to-improve-ph-internet