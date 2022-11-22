Quezon Memorial Circle opens Christmas lights tunnel

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Christmas lights tunnel brightens Quezon Memorial Circle Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 22 2022 08:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Park goers enjoy their walk and take selfies under the newly opened Chritsmas lights tunnel at the Liwasang Aurora inside the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Tuesday. The Quezon City local government has completed decorating the complex for people to enjoy the coming holidays with their families as they visit the different facilities inside the park. Read More: Quezon Memorial Circle Christmas lights tunnel Quezon City Christmas attraction Christmas 2022 Pasko Christmas Christmas season /sports/11/22/22/mma-brooks-taunts-pacio/sports/11/22/22/2022-world-cup-saudi-arabia-stun-messis-argentina/video/news/11/22/22/abu-sayyaf-leader-na-dawit-sa-pagpatay-pagdukot-sumuko/video/news/11/22/22/laruan-handog-sa-mga-bata-sa-talipao-sulu/life/11/22/22/twitter-becoming-taboo-celebs-look-for-exit-strategies