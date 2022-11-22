Quezon Memorial Circle opens Christmas lights tunnel

MULTIMEDIA

Christmas lights tunnel brightens Quezon Memorial Circle

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Park goers enjoy their walk and take selfies under the newly opened Chritsmas lights tunnel at the Liwasang Aurora inside the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Tuesday. The Quezon City local government has completed decorating the complex for people to enjoy the coming holidays with their families as they visit the different facilities inside the park.