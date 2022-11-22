Iloilo prepares for Dinagyang Festival

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Preparing for 2023 Dinagyang Festival Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office Posted at Nov 22 2022 12:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An artist works on a mural of Dinagyang warrior faces in Iloilo City on Monday. Iloilo City is currently preparing for the Dinagyang Festival, which is celebrated annually on the fourth Sunday of January. Read More: Iloilo City Dinagyang Festival /entertainment/11/22/22/kathryn-bernardo-pens-moving-farewell-to-2g2bt-family/sports/11/22/22/6-ph-teams-to-compete-in-beach-pro-tour-futures/sports/11/22/22/uaap-ust-takes-lead-in-womens-chess/business/11/22/22/globe-corporate-data-revenues-hit-p125-billion/entertainment/11/22/22/pamu-pamorada-expecting-first-child