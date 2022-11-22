Home  >  Life

Preparing for 2023 Dinagyang Festival

Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office

Posted at Nov 22 2022 12:49 PM

Iloilo prepares for Dinagyang Festival

An artist works on a mural of Dinagyang warrior faces in Iloilo City on Monday. Iloilo City is currently preparing for the Dinagyang Festival, which is celebrated annually on the fourth Sunday of January. 

