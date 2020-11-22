Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Sprucing up for Christmas ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 22 2020 01:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Workers decorate a 40-foot Christmas tree at the Kartilya ng Katipunan Shrine near the Manila City Hall on Sunday. The City of Manila is scheduled to officially light up its Yuletide decoration on Monday, 32 days before Christmas Day. Read More: Manila City Hall Kartilya ng Katipunan Christmas /sports/11/22/20/tennis-nadal-urges-patience-ahead-of-australian-open-decision/overseas/11/22/20/japans-daily-coronavirus-cases-top-2000-for-5th-straight-day/news/11/22/20/house-to-seek-additional-p5-billion-in-2021-calamity-fund/overseas/11/22/20/covid-19-global-death-toll-tops-138-million/sports/11/22/20/pba-ginebra-on-verge-of-ph-cup-finals-after-holding-off-meralco