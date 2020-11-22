Home  >  Life

Sprucing up for Christmas

Nov 22 2020

Workers decorate a 40-foot Christmas tree at the Kartilya ng Katipunan Shrine near the Manila City Hall on Sunday. The City of Manila is scheduled to officially light up its Yuletide decoration on Monday, 32 days before Christmas Day.

