Solemnity of the Feast of Christ the King
Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 22 2020 09:39 PM
Claretian priest Fr. Educ Apungan, parish priest of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in UP Village, leads the procession of the Solemnity of the Feast of Christ the King, around the UP Village in Quezon City on Sunday. The Feast of Christ the King is observed annually on the last Sunday of the liturgical year preceding Advent.
