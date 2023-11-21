Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Ushering in the Christmas season with a bang

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 21 2023 10:07 PM

Lightscapades ushers in the Christmas season

People watch fireworks as Eastwood City launches Lightscapades to welcome the Christmas season in Quezon City on Tuesday. Lightscapades is an immersive light and sounds show by lighting designer John Batalla and also features a 20-foot Christmas tree sculpture. 

Read More:  Lightscapades   Christmas   lights and sounds show   Eastwood City  