Lightscapades ushers in the Christmas season

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Ushering in the Christmas season with a bang Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 21 2023 10:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People watch fireworks as Eastwood City launches Lightscapades to welcome the Christmas season in Quezon City on Tuesday. Lightscapades is an immersive light and sounds show by lighting designer John Batalla and also features a 20-foot Christmas tree sculpture. Read More: Lightscapades Christmas lights and sounds show Eastwood City /news/11/23/23/4-cordillera-activists-challenge-constitutionality-of-anti-terrorism-act/news/11/23/23/laguna-prosecutors-junk-raps-vs-20-yr-old-rights-advocate/sports/11/23/23/nba-popovich-lets-rip-as-spurs-fans-target-leonard/life/11/23/23/michelle-dee-reacts-to-miss-universe-el-salvadors-mixup/overseas/11/23/23/project-hulmahan-brings-unique-shoe-exhibit-to-us