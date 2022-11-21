Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Manila Zoo reopens to public Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 21 2022 05:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man takes a selfie as the newly renovated Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden reopens to the public on Monday, after undergoing final renovations and adding new facilities last June. The 62-year-old Manila Zoo underwent renovations after being shut down in 2019 for dumping untreated sewage directly to Manila Bay. Read More: Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden Manila Zoo reopening Manila /news/11/21/22/bato-seeks-clarity-of-us-support-for-ph-amid-harris-visit/business/11/21/22/qatar-signs-worlds-longest-gas-supply-deal-with-china-energy-minister/news/11/21/22/bato-go-lukewarm-on-sogie-same-sex-union-divorce-bills/news/11/21/22/panukalang-national-hijab-day-ini-sponsor-na-sa-plenaryo-ng-senado/news/11/21/22/senate-taps-oversight-panel-on-confidential-intel-funds