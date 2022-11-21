Home  >  Life

Manila Zoo reopens to public

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 21 2022 05:42 PM

Manila Zoo reopens

A man takes a selfie as the newly renovated Manila Zoological and Botanical Garden reopens to the public on Monday, after undergoing final renovations and adding new facilities last June. The 62-year-old Manila Zoo underwent renovations after being shut down in 2019 for dumping untreated sewage directly to Manila Bay. 

