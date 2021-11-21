Santa also got vaxxed

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Santa got vaccinated too ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 21 2021 06:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Kids pose for photos with "Santa Claus" at a mall in Taytay, Rizal on Sunday. Children are allowed to go out and visit malls in areas placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 according to the latest guideline released by the Inter-Agency Task Force. Read More: COVID-19 restrictions. IATF malls minors Christmas Taytay Rizal /video/news/11/21/21/ph-suportado-ng-ibang-bansa-sa-insidente-sa-ayungin/entertainment/11/21/21/cast-of-ph-adaptation-of-flower-of-evil-revealed/business/11/21/21/turismo-inaasahang-makatulong-sa-paglakas-ng-ekonomiya/life/11/21/21/pandemya-at-giyera-kinakaya-ng-pinoy-health-frontliner/business/11/21/21/negosyo-ng-campaign-materials-apektado-ng-social-media