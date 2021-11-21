Home  >  Life

Santa got vaccinated too

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 21 2021 06:33 PM

Santa also got vaxxed

Kids pose for photos with "Santa Claus" at a mall in Taytay, Rizal on Sunday. Children are allowed to go out and visit malls in areas placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 according to the latest guideline released by the Inter-Agency Task Force.

