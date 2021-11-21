Catholics celebrate the Feast of Christ the King

MULTIMEDIA
Celebrating the Solemnity of Christ the King
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 21 2021 08:08 PM | Updated as of Nov 21 2021 08:36 PM
Residents pray as Father Bong Topino, parish priest of the Parish of the Holy Sacrifice leads the motorcade procession as part of the celebration of the Solemnity of the Feast of Christ the King, around the communities in UP Village in Quezon City on Sunday. Christ the King is celebrated on the last Sunday of the liturgical year in the Catholic calendar, followed by the First Sunday of Advent, signaling the Christmas season.
- /video/news/11/21/21/ilang-presidential-aspirant-naglatag-ng-posisyon
- /video/life/11/21/21/helpmas-tree-layong-tumulong-sa-legazpi-city-students
- /sports/11/21/21/tnt-rules-first-leg-of-pba-3x3-competition
- /overseas/11/21/21/15-dead-in-myanmar-pagoda-drowning
- /business/11/21/21/first-pnr-clark-trainset-arrives-in-ph