Catholics celebrate the Feast of Christ the King

Celebrating the Solemnity of Christ the King

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Residents pray as Father Bong Topino, parish priest of the Parish of the Holy Sacrifice leads the motorcade procession as part of the celebration of the Solemnity of the Feast of Christ the King, around the communities in UP Village in Quezon City on Sunday. Christ the King is celebrated on the last Sunday of the liturgical year in the Catholic calendar, followed by the First Sunday of Advent, signaling the Christmas season.