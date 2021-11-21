Home  >  Life

Visiting Paco Park

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 21 2021 08:05 PM

A quiet visit at Paco Park

A belen remains covered as visitors relish the open space of Paco Park in Manila on Sunday. Metro Manila may ease into COVID-19 Alert Level 1 by December as cases go down according to an official. But citizens are reminded to keep strictly observing health protocols to avert another surge in infections. 

