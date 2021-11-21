A quiet visit at Paco Park

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Visiting Paco Park Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 21 2021 08:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A belen remains covered as visitors relish the open space of Paco Park in Manila on Sunday. Metro Manila may ease into COVID-19 Alert Level 1 by December as cases go down according to an official. But citizens are reminded to keep strictly observing health protocols to avert another surge in infections. Read More: COVID19 Alert Level 2 NCR restrictions IATF Paco Park Manila /business/11/21/21/bakunahan-ang-mga-nais-magtrabaho-labor-group/video/news/11/21/21/robredo-nagsalita-ukol-sa-ranking-sa-survey-mga-marcos/video/news/11/21/21/ilang-presidential-aspirant-naglatag-ng-posisyon/video/life/11/21/21/helpmas-tree-layong-tumulong-sa-legazpi-city-students/sports/11/21/21/tnt-rules-first-leg-of-pba-3x3-competition