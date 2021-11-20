Claretian missionaires mark 75th year in Philippines

MULTIMEDIA

Claretian missionaries mark 75 years in PH, honors martyred priest

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Most Reverend Charles John Brown, Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, blesses a marker to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the arrival of the Claretian Missionaries in the country at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Church in Quezon City on Saturday. Aside from marking its 75th anniversary, the Claretian Missionaries also honored Fr. Rhoel Gallardo, C.M.F., a Claretian missionary murdered in Basilan by Islamic separatists, by changing the Claretian Philippine Province’s name to the Fr. Rhoel Gallardo Province.