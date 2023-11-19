MULTIMEDIA

Nicaragua wins first Miss Universe title

ABS-CBN News

Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua greets the crowd after winning the Miss Universe 2023 title at José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador on Sunday (Philippine time).

The Philippines' representative, Michelle Marquez Dee, finished in the Top 10 and won two special awards: Voice for Change and Spirt of Carnival.