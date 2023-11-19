Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Celebrating MMDee Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 19 2023 02:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Supporters celebrate during a watch party at SM North EDSA in Quezon City after Miss Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee enters the Top 10 at the 72nd Miss Universe on Sunday (Philippine time). Dee received one of three Voice for Change Gold awards for her awareness campaign on autism spectrum disorder and also won the Spirit of Carnival award. Michelle Dee ends Miss Universe journey Michelle Dee in Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 Read More: Michelle Marquez Dee Miss Universe 2023 watch party /news/11/19/23/marcos-jr-arrives-in-honolulu-for-final-leg-of-us-visit/video/entertainment/11/19/23/watch-alamat-performs-dagundong-on-asap-natin-to/video/life/11/19/23/full-interview-meet-miss-universe-2023-sheynnis-palacios/video/entertainment/11/19/23/watch-sarah-g-sings-adeles-i-drink-wine-on-asap/news/11/19/23/transport-strike-prompts-mmda-to-suspend-number-coding