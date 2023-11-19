Home  >  Life

Celebrating MMDee

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 19 2023 02:20 PM

Supporters celebrate during a watch party at SM North EDSA in Quezon City after Miss Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee enters the Top 10 at the 72nd Miss Universe on Sunday (Philippine time). Dee received one of three Voice for Change Gold awards for her awareness campaign on autism spectrum disorder and also won the Spirit of Carnival award.

