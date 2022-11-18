Home  >  Life

Okada Manila welcomes holiday season with 'A Night of a Thousand Lights'

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 19 2022 12:38 AM

Dancers perform during the launch of Okada Manila’s “A Night of a Thousand Lights” as it ushers in the holiday season on Friday. Aside from its grand Christmas tree, the hotel also has a Christmas village and a daily lights show that will run until January 1, 2023. 

