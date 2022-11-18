Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Okada Manila welcomes holiday season with 'A Night of a Thousand Lights' Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 19 2022 12:38 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Dancers perform during the launch of Okada Manila’s “A Night of a Thousand Lights” as it ushers in the holiday season on Friday. Aside from its grand Christmas tree, the hotel also has a Christmas village and a daily lights show that will run until January 1, 2023. Read More: Christmas Okada Manila Christmas Village Christmas tree Giant Christmas tree A Night of a Thousand Lights /entertainment/11/19/22/dreams-coming-true-for-lovi-since-move-to-abs-cbn/life/11/19/22/look-netflix-brings-slumberland-to-manila-mall/video/business/11/19/22/ph-market-ends-week-on-positive-note/video/news/11/19/22/floods-hit-central-southern-philippine-areas/video/news/11/19/22/bantag-dug-for-war-treasure-in-bucor-site-remulla