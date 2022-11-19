Getting ready for Higantes

MULTIMEDIA

Higantes Festival set to return after 2-year hiatus

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Community workers and children finish dressing papier-mâché statues on the eve of the Higantes Festival, set to return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at the Angono Public Cemetery in Rizal on Saturday. The papier-mache puppets paraded annually represent the common people's mockery of the bad hacienda land owners of the Spanish colonial rule.