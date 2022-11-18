Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Araneta City launches Christmas on Display George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 18 2022 10:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People watch the launch of the iconic Christmas on Display at the Araneta City in Cubao on Friday. The life-sized moving mannequins, which narrate the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, will run daily until January 8, 2023. Read More: Christmas on DIsplay Araneta City Belen Christmas Christmas Belen /life/11/18/22/physician-board-topnotcher-in-cebu-gets-brand-new-car/news/11/18/22/bakunahang-bayan-ii-targets-5-11-years-first-boosters/business/11/18/22/ph-posts-711-m-balance-of-payments-deficit/entertainment/11/18/22/watch-abs-cbns-2022-christmas-id-tayo-ang-ligaya-ng-isat-isa/sports/11/18/22/gerald-anderson-gears-up-for-3x3-basketball-tilt