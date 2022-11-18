Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Araneta City launches Christmas on Display

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 18 2022 10:38 PM

Araneta City launches Christmas on Display

People watch the launch of the iconic Christmas on Display at the Araneta City in Cubao on Friday. The life-sized moving mannequins, which narrate the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, will run daily until January 8, 2023. 

Read More:  Christmas on DIsplay   Araneta City   Belen   Christmas   Christmas Belen  