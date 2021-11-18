CCP prepares for live Christmas performance

MULTIMEDIA

Artists prepare for CCP’s Christmas special as theaters reopen

Dancers from the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Professional Dance Support Program (PDSP) rehearse at the CCP Main Theater on Thursday. CCP will hold its Christmas program entitled “Tuloy ang Pasko” live on December 12 as the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 allowed the reopening of venues with live voice or wind-instrument performers and audiences such as in karaoke bars, clubs, concert halls, and theaters.