CCP celebrates 52nd anniversary with SINAG 2021

CCP opens SINAG 2021 for 52nd founding anniversary

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People take photos of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) light show entitled Sinag 2021 on Thursday as it celebrates its 52nd anniversary. Sinag 2021, which will run from Nov. 18 to 21 at 7 p.m., is CCP’s projection, light, and sound show being projected on the building’s facade with the theme “Kahapon, Ngayon, at Bukas” representing the “role of arts and culture in the Filipino Past, Present and Future.”