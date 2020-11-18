Home  >  Life

Christmas preparation in Manila

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 18 2020 03:50 PM | Updated as of Nov 18 2020 04:06 PM

Workers from the city of Manila install lanterns along main thoroughfares in preparation for the Yuletide season. Preparations for a toned-down Christmas celebration are underway with 37 days left before Christmas day.

