Showcasing hydroponics crops

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Showcasing crops grown via hydroponics Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 17 2023 04:16 PM Vegetable farmers attend to their crops grown via hydroponics at a greenhouse near the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Friday. The greenhouse by the Bureau of Plant Industry aims to showcase edible gardening and various methods for food production.