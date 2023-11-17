Showcasing hydroponics crops

Home  >  Life

Showcasing crops grown via hydroponics

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 17 2023 04:16 PM

Vegetable farmers attend to their crops grown via hydroponics at a greenhouse near the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Friday. The greenhouse by the Bureau of Plant Industry aims to showcase edible gardening and various methods for food production. 

