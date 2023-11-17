MULTIMEDIA
Michelle Dee soaring high in Miss Universe pageant
IMG/Miss Universe
Posted at Nov 17 2023 01:38 PM
Michelle Dee walks the stage dressed in her national costume at the Miss Universe 2023 National Costume presentation on Thursday in San Salvador, El Salvador. The costume is inspired by her dedication as a Philippine Air Force reservist, adorned with different elements representing Philippine culture and its beauty.
