MULTIMEDIA Lightscape brings sparkle to Brooklyn Botanic Garden Angela Weiss, AFP Posted at Nov 17 2022 04:30 PM People walk around the holiday decoration exhibits during the Brooklyn Botanic Garden's "Lightscape" exhibition in New York City on Wednesday. The illuminated immersive trail features more than a million lights with installations by Brooklyn artists, a Winter Cathedral, and a Fire Garden.