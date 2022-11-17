Home  >  Life

Lightscape brings sparkle to Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Angela Weiss, AFP

Posted at Nov 17 2022 04:30 PM

People walk around the holiday decoration exhibits during the Brooklyn Botanic Garden's “Lightscape” exhibition in New York City on Wednesday. The illuminated immersive trail features more than a million lights with installations by Brooklyn artists, a Winter Cathedral, and a Fire Garden. 

