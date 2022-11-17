MULTIMEDIA

Lighting up for the holidays

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

McDonald's lights up their Christmas decorations-covered UN Del Pilar, Manila branch, one of eight branches slated by the fast food chain to light up for the holiday season, on Thursday. The lights show and decorations, along with their holiday food offerings, is the fast food chain's way of ushering in the holiday season.