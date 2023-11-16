MULTIMEDIA

'Wine' bathing in Japan

Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE

A sommelier pours 2023 Beaujolais Nouveau wine as people bathe in a red-colored hot water bath, on the day of the Beaujolais Nouveau official release, at Hakone Kowakien Yunessun hot spring resort in Hakone, on Thursday, the day France's Beaujolais Nouveau goes on sale worldwide. Japan is a major market for the Beaujolais Nouveau and imports are expected to increase for the first time in 11 years as prices lowered from the previous year thanks to cheaper freight costs.