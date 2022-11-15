Home  >  Life

Manila lights up for Christmas

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 15 2022 10:25 PM

Manila opens Christmas attraction

People visit the Kartilya ng Katipunan shrine as the local government of Manila launches its Christmas decorations around the city on Tuesday. Several LGUs and malls have started opening Christmas attractions as the holidays near. 

