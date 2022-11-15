Manila opens Christmas attraction

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Manila lights up for Christmas George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 15 2022 10:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People visit the Kartilya ng Katipunan shrine as the local government of Manila launches its Christmas decorations around the city on Tuesday. Several LGUs and malls have started opening Christmas attractions as the holidays near. Read More: Christmas Manila Kartilya ng Katipunan Christmas display Christmas attraction /spotlight/11/15/22/algal-paste-offers-alternative-feed-for-ph-hatcheries/video/news/11/15/22/subpoena-para-sa-suspendidong-bucor-chief-naisilbi-na/video/news/11/15/22/sistema-ng-bucor-sa-health-care-ng-mga-inmate-dapat-ayusin/life/11/15/22/jimmy-alapag-lj-moreno-ink-deal-with-gushcloud/news/11/15/22/senate-minority-keen-on-realigning-confidential-funds-of-non-security-agencies