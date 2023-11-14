Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Lights and sounds spectacle in Makati Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 14 2023 10:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Visitors take in the sights and sounds on the opening day of the Festival of Lights at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City on Tuesday. The light spectacle is one of the most awaited attractions in the metro during the Christmas season. Read More: Ayala Christmas lights festival show Makati Triangle Gardens /video/spotlight/11/15/23/pcg-footage-reports-more-than-enough-to-show-truth-in-sea-dispute/video/spotlight/11/15/23/de-lima-admits-being-ousted-as-senate-committee-chair-was-painful/news/11/15/23/distribution-of-paychecks-for-marawi-claimants-to-start-nov-20/sports/11/15/23/uaap-racela-remains-firm-on-his-officiating-concerns/sports/11/15/23/4-ph-teams-enter-esl-one-kuala-lumpur-closed-qualifier