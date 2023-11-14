Home  >  Life

Lights and sounds spectacle in Makati

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2023 10:17 PM

Visitors take in the sights and sounds on the opening day of the Festival of Lights at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City on Tuesday. The light spectacle is one of the most awaited attractions in the metro during the Christmas season. 

