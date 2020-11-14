Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Fishing by the river George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 14 2020 11:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Children catch fish in a river in Barangay Hinipaan, Bagamanoc town in Catanduanes province on Saturday. The northern towns of Catanduanes endured torrential rain at the height of Typhoon Ulysses and were left inaccessible for a number of days due to landslides, as residents appealed for immediate relief. Read More: Typhoon Rolly RollyPH Rolly aftermath typhoon aftermath Catanduanes multimedia multimedia photos /news/11/14/20/worse-than-we-prepared-for-cagayan-lgu-nabulaga-sa-malawakang-baha/news/11/14/20/ano-ba-naman-ito-roque-hits-back-at-critics-of-his-public-singing-session/news/11/14/20/pagbangon-mula-sa-ulysses-palaisipan-para-sa-ilang-taga-rodriguez-rizal/sports/11/14/20/pba-clutch-matthew-wright-leads-phoenix-past-magnolia-into-semis/entertainment/11/14/20/look-angel-locsin-meets-with-parlade-over-red-tagging-issue