Fishing by the river

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Children catch fish in a river in Barangay Hinipaan, Bagamanoc town in Catanduanes province on Saturday. The northern towns of Catanduanes endured torrential rain at the height of Typhoon Ulysses and were left inaccessible for a number of days due to landslides, as residents appealed for immediate relief.