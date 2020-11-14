Home  >  Life

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2020 11:07 PM

Fishing by the river

Children catch fish in a river in Barangay Hinipaan, Bagamanoc town in Catanduanes province on Saturday. The northern towns of Catanduanes endured torrential rain at the height of Typhoon Ulysses and were left inaccessible for a number of days due to landslides, as residents appealed for immediate relief. 

