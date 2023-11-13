Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Robinsons Magnolia lights up its Giant Christmas tree Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 13 2023 09:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children line up to greet Santa Claus during the ceremonial Christmas tree lighting at the Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon City on Monday. Various shopping malls around the metro are sprucing up with extravagant displays as December draws near. Read More: Christmas malls decorations Christmas tree /news/11/13/23/lto-no-more-backlogs-in-motor-vehicle-plates-by-nov-15/news/11/13/23/leila-de-lima-free-but-still-fighting/video/entertainment/11/13/23/dingdong-dantes-marian-rivera-bibida-sa-star-cinema-film/video/life/11/13/23/mga-kandidata-ng-miss-universe-2023-puspusan-ang-paghahanda/video/news/11/13/23/de-lima-sinalubong-ng-mga-tagasuporta-matapos-pansamantalang-makalaya