Robinsons Magnolia lights up its Giant Christmas tree

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 13 2023 09:59 PM

Children line up to greet Santa Claus during the ceremonial Christmas tree lighting at the Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon City on Monday. Various shopping malls around the metro are sprucing up with extravagant displays as December draws near. 

