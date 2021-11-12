Home  >  Life

Venice Grand Canal Mall welcomes holidays unveils giant floating Christmas tree

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News.

Posted at Nov 12 2021 10:52 PM

Venice Grand Canal Mall unveils floating Christmas tree

Mall-goers take pictures of the fireworks during the ceremonial lighting of the giant floating Christmas tree at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City on Friday. The 40-foot floating Christmas tree is adorned with 3,000 embellishments and is situated in the mall’s man-made canal which serves as the mall’s Christmas display centerpiece. 

