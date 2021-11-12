Venice Grand Canal Mall unveils floating Christmas tree

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Venice Grand Canal Mall welcomes holidays unveils giant floating Christmas tree George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News. Posted at Nov 12 2021 10:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Mall-goers take pictures of the fireworks during the ceremonial lighting of the giant floating Christmas tree at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City on Friday. The 40-foot floating Christmas tree is adorned with 3,000 embellishments and is situated in the mall’s man-made canal which serves as the mall’s Christmas display centerpiece. Read More: Christmas Christmas tree giant Christmas tree floating Christmas tree Megaworld Christmas display Venice Grand Canal Mall fireworks fireworks display Holiday season /news/11/12/21/8-menor-de-edad-sugatan-sa-pagsabog-ng-granada-sa-leyte/entertainment/11/12/21/1-on-1-charlie-dizon-gets-real-about-her-acting-process/entertainment/11/12/21/mall-operator-to-hold-benefit-concert-for-production-workers/news/11/12/21/ilang-lgu-pinaghahandaan-na-ang-3-araw-na-covid-vaccination-drive/entertainment/11/12/21/watch-coco-julia-in-standoff-in-ang-probinsyano