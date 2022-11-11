Home  >  Life

'Tis the season to be decorating in Metro Manila

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 11 2022 04:24 PM

Workers begin decorating a large Christmas tree in front of the Manila City Hall on Friday. Local government units in Metro Manila have begun sprucing up their cities for the coming Yuletide season. 

