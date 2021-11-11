Resorts World opens to more customers

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Lighting of giant Christmas tree ushers in season at Resorts World George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 11 2021 10:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Resorts World Manila launched their Christmas activities dubbed as Grand Fiesta Manila at the Newport Mall in Pasay City with the lighting of a 30-foot tall Christmas tree on Thursday. The lowered alert level in the metro allowed the mall to usher in the Christmas season with more promotions and activities as they accept more customers. Read More: Christmas Christmas tree Resorts World mall business COVID19 coronavirus business /news/11/11/21/budget-ng-pnp-para-sa-ntf-elcac-ginamit-umano-sa-13-milyong-proyekto/life/11/11/21/higanteng-christmas-tree-sa-pasay-city-pinailawan-na/entertainment/11/11/21/nabulabog-opisina-ely-buendia-visits-vp-leni-robredo/sports/11/11/21/paul-george-clippers-seek-smooth-sailing-against-heat/sports/11/11/21/tyrese-maxey-short-handed-sixers-take-on-slumping-raptors