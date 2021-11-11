Resorts World opens to more customers

MULTIMEDIA

Lighting of giant Christmas tree ushers in season at Resorts World

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Resorts World Manila launched their Christmas activities dubbed as Grand Fiesta Manila at the Newport Mall in Pasay City with the lighting of a 30-foot tall Christmas tree on Thursday. The lowered alert level in the metro allowed the mall to usher in the Christmas season with more promotions and activities as they accept more customers.