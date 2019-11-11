MULTIMEDIA

UP confers Doctor of Humane Letters to Cristeta Comerford

Students and faculty members of the University of the Philippines (UP) College of Home Economics pose for photos with White House executive Chef Cristeta Comerford after the conferment of the Doctor of Humane Letters by UP in Quezon City on Monday. A BS Food Technology graduate of UP Diliman, Comerford is the first woman and first person of Asian descent to become the White House Executive Chef, holding the post for the last 14 years.