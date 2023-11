MULTIMEDIA

Araneta City lights up giant Christmas tree

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Araneta City in Cubao, Quezon City welcomes the holiday season by lighting its 100-foot Christmas tree on Friday lead by Kapamilya star Vice Ganda, alongside Araneta Group officials, Binibining Pilipinas Queens and Miss International 2023 runner up Nicole Borromeo. The lighting ceremony has been a tradition since 1981.