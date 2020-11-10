Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Getting ready for a COVID Christmas Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 10 2020 05:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Workers wearing face masks as precaution against COVID-19 install Christmas decorations along the stretch of Quezon Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday. Christmas parties are prohibited in Metro Manila for this year even with the easing of quarantine restrictions as the country continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. DTI: No price hike for 'almost all' Noche Buena items Festive Filipinos trying to save Christmas from coronavirus Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Christmas coronavirus Christmas christmas decorations /sports/11/10/20/ph-athletics-chief-welcomes-news-of-possible-covid-19-vaccine/life/11/10/20/1111-sale-air-purifiers-to-help-keep-your-space-virus-free/news/11/10/20/bongbong-marcos-robredo-reminded-by-pet-of-gag-order-on-electoral-protest/news/11/10/20/covid-19-vaccine-ng-pfizer-posibleng-aprubahan-para-sa-emergency-use-palasyo/news/11/10/20/contract-violations-human-rights-abuses-mababawasan-sa-pag-alis-sa-kafala-system-sa-saudi-arabia