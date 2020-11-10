Home  >  Life

Getting ready for a COVID Christmas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2020 05:35 PM

Workers wearing face masks as precaution against COVID-19 install Christmas decorations along the stretch of Quezon Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday. Christmas parties are prohibited in Metro Manila for this year even with the easing of quarantine restrictions as the country continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. 

