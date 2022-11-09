MULTIMEDIA
Hightech Christmas decorations at Bonifacio mall
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 09 2022 10:59 PM
Visitors use augmented reality to make Christmas characters appear on the phone image as they take pictures at the Uptown Bonifacio in Taguig City digital Christmas display on Wednesday. Establishments are utilizing new technologies, such as augmented reality and QR codes, in engaging customers for the Yuletide season.
