Hightech Christmas decorations at Bonifacio mall

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Visitors use augmented reality to make Christmas characters appear on the phone image as they take pictures at the Uptown Bonifacio in Taguig City digital Christmas display on Wednesday. Establishments are utilizing new technologies, such as augmented reality and QR codes, in engaging customers for the Yuletide season.