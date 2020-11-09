Home  >  Life

The colors of Christmas in Manila

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2020 03:42 PM

The colors of Christmas in Manila

Passersby traverse the Antonio Rivera street adorned with parols, in Manila on Monday. Christmas celebrations in the country are expected to be toned-down this year, with social gatherings virtually prohibited and millions financially impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

