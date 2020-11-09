Home > Life MULTIMEDIA The colors of Christmas in Manila Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 09 2020 03:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Passersby traverse the Antonio Rivera street adorned with parols, in Manila on Monday. Christmas celebrations in the country are expected to be toned-down this year, with social gatherings virtually prohibited and millions financially impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Festive Filipinos trying to save Christmas from coronavirus Read More: Christmas lanterns Tondo Manila Philippines Christmas Philippines pandemic Christmas /sports/11/09/20/pba-phoenix-outlasts-blackwater-keeps-in-step-with-leaders/entertainment/11/09/20/matapos-gumaling-sa-covid-19-iza-calzado-labis-ang-pasasalamat-sa-asawa/life/11/09/20/alex-calleja-may-regalong-bearbrick-kay-vhong-navarro-bilang-pasasalamat/news/11/09/20/mag-asawang-senior-batang-apo-patay-sa-sunog-sa-caloocan/business/11/09/20/meralco-says-power-rates-lower-in-november