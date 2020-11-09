Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

A time to be young

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 09 2020 09:15 PM

A time to be young

Young people take a break at the breakwater near the beach in Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila on Monday. The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the time of children to play among themselves and socialize because of restrictions on physical distancing, but a few are slowly venturing outside.

Read More:  COVID19   coronavirus   children   young   play   physical distancing   quarantine   lockdown     