Home > Life MULTIMEDIA A time to be young Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 09 2020 09:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Young people take a break at the breakwater near the beach in Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila on Monday. The COVID-19 pandemic has limited the time of children to play among themselves and socialize because of restrictions on physical distancing, but a few are slowly venturing outside. IATF eases pandemic age restrictions on going out Read More: COVID19 coronavirus children young play physical distancing quarantine lockdown /video/news/11/09/20/throwback-balloon-vendor-napagtripan-tindang-lobo-sinunog/video/news/11/09/20/throwback-tips-on-how-to-respond-to-common-accidents-at-home/sports/11/09/20/tennis-medvedev-overtakes-federer-in-atp-rankings/overseas/11/09/20/china-russia-hold-off-on-congratulating-biden-us-allies-rally-round/overseas/11/09/20/pfizer-biontech-say-their-covid-19-vaccine-is-more-than-90-effective