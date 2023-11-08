Home  >  Life

Welcoming Christmas cheer with a bang

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 08 2023 11:31 PM

Guests and performers look at the fireworks during the opening of Bonifacio Global City's Christmas display on Wednesday in Taguig. The display ushers in the Yuletide season and is highlighted with a giant Christmas tree in Bonifacio High Street and a 3D billboard. 

