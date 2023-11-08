Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Welcoming Christmas cheer with a bang Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 08 2023 11:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Guests and performers look at the fireworks during the opening of Bonifacio Global City's Christmas display on Wednesday in Taguig. The display ushers in the Yuletide season and is highlighted with a giant Christmas tree in Bonifacio High Street and a 3D billboard. Read More: Christmas display BGC Taguig Christmas fireworks Christmas tree /video/news/11/10/23/ph-govt-id-ginagamit-umano-para-sa-mga-pogo-recruit/video/news/11/10/23/14-tiklo-sa-mga-sim-na-ginagamit-sa-scam/video/news/11/10/23/pinoy-medical-worker-nananawagan-ng-ceasefire-sa-gaza/video/business/11/10/23/bawas-presyo-ng-langis-posibleng-magtuloy-tuloy/video/news/11/10/23/naninilaw-na-tubig-ng-maynilad-inireklamo