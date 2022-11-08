Christmas lanterns light up roadside

MULTIMEDIA
Shopping for parol in Pampanga
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 08 2022 11:52 PM | Updated as of Nov 08 2022 11:58 PM
Motorists slow down and look at Christmas lanterns for sale on display by the North Luzon Expressway in San Fernando Pampanga on Tuesday. Sales of the colorful decor, ubiquitous in many Filipino communities, usually pick up around the ber months as Filipinos get ready for Christmas.
