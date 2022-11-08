Christmas lanterns light up roadside

MULTIMEDIA

Shopping for parol in Pampanga

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Motorists slow down and look at Christmas lanterns for sale on display by the North Luzon Expressway in San Fernando Pampanga on Tuesday. Sales of the colorful decor, ubiquitous in many Filipino communities, usually pick up around the ber months as Filipinos get ready for Christmas.

