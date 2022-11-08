Aiming for the moon

MULTIMEDIA

Enthusiasts flock to Luneta to see blood moon

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Astronomy enthusiasts locate the moon using a laser through a telescope during a viewing event of the lunar eclipse at the Rizal Park in Manila on Tuesday. The blood moon, named because of its reddish color, is this year’s last and wont be seen until 2025.