Aiming for the moon

MULTIMEDIA
Enthusiasts flock to Luneta to see blood moon
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 08 2022 10:57 PM

Astronomy enthusiasts locate the moon using a laser through a telescope during a viewing event of the lunar eclipse at the Rizal Park in Manila on Tuesday. The blood moon, named because of its reddish color, is this year's last and wont be seen until 2025.

Astronomy enthusiasts tumutok sa lunar eclipse