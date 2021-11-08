Horse owners pray for better days in Nasugbu

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Horse owners hope for better days as Nasugbu reopens tourism Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 08 2021 08:20 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Horse owners wait for customers for a horseback ride rental at a beach in Nasugbu, Batangas on Sunday. The Department of Tourism is pushing to reopen tourist destinations to restart the economy and help tourism workers regain their jobs Read More: COVID19 COVID-19 Alert level 2 tourism Nasugbu Batangas /business/11/08/21/twitter-users-say-yes-to-musks-proposal-to-sell-10-percent-of-his-tesla-stock/news/11/08/21/449-bundles-of-ukay-ukay-worth-p5m-seized-at-matnog-port/business/11/08/21/review-lenovo-yoga-slim-7-carbon/video/news/11/08/21/abandonadong-sanggol-natagpuang-patay-sa-muntinlupa/entertainment/11/08/21/marvels-eternals-tops-box-office-with-71-m-debut