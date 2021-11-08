Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Horse owners hope for better days as Nasugbu reopens tourism

Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 08 2021 08:20 AM

Horse owners pray for better days in Nasugbu

Horse owners wait for customers for a horseback ride rental at a beach in Nasugbu, Batangas on Sunday. The Department of Tourism is pushing to reopen tourist destinations to restart the economy and help tourism workers regain their jobs

Read More:  COVID19   COVID-19 Alert level 2   tourism   Nasugbu   Batangas  