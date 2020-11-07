MULTIMEDIA
Planting rice after Rolly
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 08 2020 12:45 AM
Farmers start to plant rice in Barangay Simamla, Virac town, Catanduanes, Saturday. Scattered rain showers and slightly strong winds were felt in the province of Catanduanes, as the low pressure area west of Sorsogon developed into a tropical depression and was named Tonyo by state weather bureau PAGASA, less than a week after Typhoon Rolly made landfall in the region.
