x

Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Planting rice after Rolly

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 08 2020 12:45 AM

Planting rice after Rolly

Farmers start to plant rice in Barangay Simamla, Virac town, Catanduanes, Saturday. Scattered rain showers and slightly strong winds were felt in the province of Catanduanes, as the low pressure area west of Sorsogon developed into a tropical depression and was named Tonyo by state weather bureau PAGASA, less than a week after Typhoon Rolly made landfall in the region. 

Read More:  Rolly   Rolly PH   Typhoon Rolly   Typhoon Rolly PH   Rolly aftermath   typhoon aftermath   Catanduanes   Virac   Super Typhoon Rolly   rice planting   Tonyo PH   multimedia   multimedia photos  